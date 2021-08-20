'A visionary, a hero': Netizens fondly remember Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary

Advertisement

Today marks the 77th birth anniversary of the late Rajiv Gandhi, India's former and youngest Prime Minister. An Indian politician, Gandhi was one of the gems in the Gandhi family.

Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944, in Bombay. He was just three when India became independent, and his grandfather became Prime Minister.

Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth prime minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took over after his mother Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest Prime Minister of India at the age of 40. He is one of the youngest elected heads of Government in the world. He is an example of generational change in the country.

On his birth anniversary, Indians are fondly remembering Gandhi and paying tributes to him virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary."

The official Twitter handle of Congress wrote, "India’s youngest Prime Minister. The architect of 21st Century India. The visionary, the pioneer, the patriot. Today we pay homage to Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi and celebrate his immense contributions to the nation."

Here's how others are remembering our former Prime Minister. Have a look.

