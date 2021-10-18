'A true gentleman in the world of cricket': Netizens take to Twitter to celebrate Anil Kumble's 51st birthday

Former Indian skipper and head coach, Anil Kumble turned 51 today, as the cricket community wished him a happy birthday.

Kumble's birthday was celebrated on Twitter, with users wishing him a 'Happy Birthday'. Kumble, regarded as one of India's top spinners, played in 132 Tests and 271 One-Day Internationals for the country before retiring in 2008.He became only the second bowler in cricket history to take all ten wickets in a single inning of a Test match, with a total of 619 Test wickets.

Kumble was born in Bangalore, Karnataka, and grew up admiring players such as B. S. Chandrasekhar before going on to become a full-fledged cricketer. He joined England's Jim Laker as the only other player to dismiss all ten batsmen in a Test match innings in 1999 when playing against Pakistan. Kumble, unlike his contemporaries, was not a big ball turner, relying instead on pace, bounce, and accuracy. "Apple" and "Jumbo" were his nicknames. In 1993, Kumble was named Indian Cricketer of the Year, and three years later, he was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

As the nation celebrates the legendary cricketer's birthday, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter to wish Kumble on his 51st birthday.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 04:32 PM IST