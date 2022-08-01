A sweeper from State Bank Of India becomes assistant general manager; read details

Image credit: Google

Pratiksha Tondwalkar, at the age of 20, was a sweeper with the State Bank of India (SBI). She did this menial job following her husband's demise. Now she is one of the lender’s top officials 37 years later.

She started her career as a sweeper after not even finishing school. She wanted a better life for herself and her child, so she studied and worked hard. Now she has got the post of an assistant general manager at the country’s largest lender.

She was born in Pune back in `1964. Her parents were not financillay stable and got her married to Sadashiv Kadu at the age of 16. This was before she could complete her class 10 exams. Her story is relevant, especially in India's male dominated sector where women have always been repressed.

“At that time, I had to visit the SBI branch to collect the remaining dues of my husband. I knew I had to take up a job but I was not qualified. So, I asked the bank to help with a job so that I could survive", Tondwalkar told Moneycontrol.

