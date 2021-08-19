A month on, students still plead #PleaseRescheduleNEETUG due to clashing dates, changed exam pattern, and other issues

Advertisement

Students continue to protest for the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) that is scheduled to be conducted on September 12, 2021. The Union government hasn't responded to the students' demand yet.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had changed the exam pattern of NEET UG 2021 on July 13. This sent a wave of panic among students who believe that they do not enough time to prepare for the exam according to the new paper pattern.

According to the earlier exam pattern, the test comprised of 180 objective type questions (four options with the single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

This year, each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10.

It is noteworthy that the minister of state for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had informed Lok Sabha on July 23 that the government does not have any plans to suspend NEET and other common entrance examinations.

Students across India have been protesting virtually for more than a month on Twitter to demand the postponement of NEET-UG.

Some students have also demanded that the exams should be conducted only when all students have been vaccinated. Others are complaining of the dates of NEET UG clashing with other exams.

Students are reaching out to media houses including the Free Press Journal asking for support.

Here's what students are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 04:39 PM IST