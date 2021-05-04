'A galaxy worth of stories to tell': On May the 4th, Star Wars fan unite to celebrate on Twitter

To all the Star Wars fans in the house, on the official Star Wars day, may the 4th be with you!

For the uninitiated, "May the fourth be with you" is a pun for Disney's popular Star Wars catchphrase, "May the force be with you". All the fans of George Lucas' 1977 "Star Wars" film franchise across the world have unofficially acknowledged that May 4th is Star Wars Day.

As we are all aware, Twitterati never leave behind any reason to celebrate. We can even celebrate sad news with memes, alright? (cue: IPL suspension.) Hence, May, the 4th, is being celebrated too with full gusto. Twitter is flooded today with memes and tweets about the film franchise.

The official Twitter handle of Star Wars UK tweeted, "The Force is strong in our family. Happy Star Wars Day! #MayThe4thBeWithYou."