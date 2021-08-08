'A champion, a class apart': On Roger Federer's 40th birthday, Indians send love via Twitter

Legendary Swiss tennis star Roger Federer is ringing in his 40th birthday today and people across the world are celebrating the day virtually.

Roger Federer, born on August 8 in 1981 in Bessel, Switzerland, is perhaps the biggest name in the world of tennis today. The tennis player has given 23 of the 40 years of his life to professional tennis winning a record 20 Grand Slam titles. The birthday of such an extraordinary athlete demands to be celebrated.

Tennis lovers across the globe are taking to social media to wish and congratulate the tennis player. Twitter, especially, seems to be flooded with love for Federer on his 40th birthday.

The official Twitter handle of National federation of Swiss Tennis tweeted, "Happy Birthday, Maestro @rogerfederer and have a peRFect & wondeRFul day!"