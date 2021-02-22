A brutal fight breaks out on a street in UP but Twitter is rolling on the floor laughing

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, two groups of men were seen fighting on the street, thrashing each other black and blue with iron rods and sticks.
In the Atithi Bhavan market area of the town of Baraut, a clash broke out between two shopkeepers and workers of two chaat stalls over getting customers to their shop. The brutal fight went on for almost 20 minutes.
The video of fight, supposedly captured by a bystander, was put up on Twitter where it has gone viral.
The Baghpat police said in a statement that 12 people have been injured in the clash and eight have been arrested. However, none have sustained any serious injuries in the fight.
As soon as this video was put online, it went viral. People are shocked at such a display of brutality. Some are condemning those who are involved while others are criticising the state of security and law in the area. There's also a third way of looking at this situation - humorously. As the men fall over each other in the middle of the street, netizens are finding it hilarious. Some are even relating it to action movies.
