9 baje 9 minute: Google heeds PM Modi's call, says get your flashlight ready

PM Modi in a video message on Friday morning, said: "On 5th of April, at 9 p.m., turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in you balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes. I repeat, light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on the 5th of April."

"At that time, if you have turned off all the lights of your homes, and each one of us in all directions has lit a diya; we will experience the superpower of light, clearly illuminating the common purpose we areall fighting for.In that light, in that lustre, in that radiance, let us resolve in our minds that we are not alone, that no one is alone! 130 crore Indians are committed, through a common resolve," he said.