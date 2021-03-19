82 years of glory and valour: Tweeple salute CRPF on its anniversary

Today marks the 82nd anniversary of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of India, also know as the CRPF Raising Day.

The official handle of the CRPF on Twitter wrote today, As we celebrate 82 Years of glory and valour this #CRPFAnniversary, we salute our Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice for the nation. Thanking the nation for their faith in us, we reiterate our pledge of jab tak dum hai, rashtra pratham hai, jab tak dum hai, rashtra pratham hai (nation's first till our last breath)."