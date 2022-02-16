56-year-old Turkish man infected 78 times by COVID-19; check here

Since the pandemic broke in parts of the world in 2019, a man from Turkey has reportedly contracted the infection for about 78 times for 14 months in a row.

The 56-year-old Turkish man, identified as Muzaffer Kayasan, who has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus 78 times, is now viral on social media.

According to reports, Kayasan underwent was detected with the virus in November 2020 and spent nine months in a hospital and five months in home isolation at Istanbul in the battle against the virus. At the end of the self-isolation period, he had to undergo around 78 tests in intervals to update and check his infection status.

He was quoted by reports that read, "I guess this is the female version of COVID - she has been obsessed with me," Kayasan giggled at his own state after the repeated test results proved him still positive for the disease. However, doctors hinted that the man had leukemia and the situation was a reason to the prolonged illness.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 02:28 PM IST