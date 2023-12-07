50 Years On Water & Soft Drinks; 75-Year-Old Vietnamese Woman's Unusual Diet Plan Will Leave You Surprised

Bui Thi Loi | Social media

While youngsters would often be asked by their parents to stop consuming junk foods and sugary carbonated beverages, a 75-year-old woman from Vietnam has a diet with includes no solid food but only soft drinks and water. She could easily be a role model for people wanting to opt for a similar diet.

A diet comprising water and soft drinks

The elderly woman was identified as Bui Thi Loi from Loc Ninh commune in Vietnam’s Quang Binh Province. She caught the attention of people for her unusual eating habits. You might get tempted to enjoy a pizza or a pani puri, however, Bui wouldn't. It was in 1963 that she bid adieu to solid eatables and chose to relish only liquid food items. It has been about half a century years that since she embraced and stayed true to her diet plan.

Struck by lightning in 1963

In a shocking revelation, the 75-year-old claimed that solid foods (mainly their smell) made her feel uncomfortable and nauseous. The Vietnamese woman whose refrigerator is filled with water bottles and soft drinks told the media outlets that she was struck by lightning, some 50 years ago. It all started there. Reportedly, when she gained consciousness, she skipped her meals and was also fed with some sweetened water which later turned into her everyday drink of choice. It is said that she at times consumes fruits to take a break from a strict diet; you may call it a cheat day!