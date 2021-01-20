4-year-old pens heart touching letter to 'God' after her dog's demise; what happened next is leaving netizens teary eyed

A post shared on American question-and-answer website Quora is leaving netizens teary-eyed.
On Monday, 'Heroes and Their Stories' page on the website shared an emotional story of a 4-year-old girl, who wrote a letter to 'God' after the death of her beloved pet.
According to the post, a pre-schooler named Meredith wrote a heart breaking letter to God, with the help of her father, so her pet Abbey got to heaven.
The letter read: "Dear God,
Will you please take care of my dog? She died yesterday and is with you in heaven. I miss her very much. I am happy that you let me have her as my dog even though she got sick.
I hope you will play with her. She likes to swim and play with balls. I am sending a picture of her so when you see her you will know that she is my dog. I really miss her.
Love, Meredith"
The young girl then asked her father to post the letter and pasted several stamps thinking 'it would take lots of stamps to get the letter all the way to heaven.'
A few days later, the young girl who was dealing with the loss of Abbey -- 14-year-old dog who passed away last month -- received an unexpected package. The package, which was dropped at Meredith's door, had Mr. Rogers' book - 'When a Pet Dies' and a note.
The note written in an unfamiliar handwriting stated that Abbey had arrived safely in heaven.
Reacting to the wonderful story, a user commented, "As I write this comment, I have a lump in my throat and my eyes are tearing up. I am truly touched by Meredith’s letter and God’s reply. And Abbey was lucky to have such a wonderful family. God Bless you all."
