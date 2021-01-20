4-year-old pens heart touching letter to 'God' after her dog's demise; what happened next is leaving netizens teary eyed

A post shared on American question-and-answer website Quora is leaving netizens teary-eyed.

On Monday, 'Heroes and Their Stories' page on the website shared an emotional story of a 4-year-old girl, who wrote a letter to 'God' after the death of her beloved pet.

According to the post, a pre-schooler named Meredith wrote a heart breaking letter to God, with the help of her father, so her pet Abbey got to heaven.

The letter read: "Dear God,

Will you please take care of my dog? She died yesterday and is with you in heaven. I miss her very much. I am happy that you let me have her as my dog even though she got sick.

I hope you will play with her. She likes to swim and play with balls. I am sending a picture of her so when you see her you will know that she is my dog. I really miss her.

Love, Meredith"