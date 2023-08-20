 4 Policemen From UP Assault & Abuse TTEs On Bikaner-Prayagraj Express After They Dutifully Ask Them To Show Ticket; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral4 Policemen From UP Assault & Abuse TTEs On Bikaner-Prayagraj Express After They Dutifully Ask Them To Show Ticket; Video Surfaces

4 Policemen From UP Assault & Abuse TTEs On Bikaner-Prayagraj Express After They Dutifully Ask Them To Show Ticket; Video Surfaces

Three TTEs were assaulted by the ticketless police officials.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image

Uttar Pradesh: Four policemen reportedly charged violence on a group of Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) who as part of their duty requested them to show their tickets to travel in the AC coach of the Bikaner-Prayagraj Express. However, three TTEs were assaulted by the ticketless police officials identified as Government Railway Police (GRP)Fatehpur. A video from the incident has surfaced online.

Complaint registered; investigation underway

The video captures the fight between the two parties and records abuses hurled by the police onboard. They allegedly disrespected the TTEs by addressing them as 'dogs.' It is being said that the matter is now under police investigation after a written complaint was registered with the GRP Prayagraj.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Youth Posing As TTE Arrested From Bundelkhand Express; RPF Recoveres Fake Joining...
article-image

Similar instances from the past

In a similar incident reported from March this year, ticketless police officers from Uttar Pradesh were involved in an abusive argument with the TTE onboard who asked them to produce their valid travel ticket in front of him. It took place at the AC coach of the Amarnath Express.

Read Also
On Camera: UP cops allegedly travel 'without ticket' in Amarnath Express, get into fight with TTE
article-image

Earlier in August 2023, a passenger travelling on the Mangaluru-Chennai Express slapped the female TTE after she asked him to move to his respective seat under a general ticket. It was noted that the man was seated in a reserved coach and created trouble for the ticketing official when questioned.

Both of the above cases followed necessary legal action.

Read Also
Railways to provide TTEs with magnifying glasses to avoid physical handling of tickets; Twitter says...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

4 Policemen From UP Assault & Abuse TTEs On Bikaner-Prayagraj Express After They Dutifully Ask Them...

4 Policemen From UP Assault & Abuse TTEs On Bikaner-Prayagraj Express After They Dutifully Ask Them...

WATCH: Man Dancing In 'Disco' Style At Athachamayam Event Reminds Netizens Of Goldust; Video Goes...

WATCH: Man Dancing In 'Disco' Style At Athachamayam Event Reminds Netizens Of Goldust; Video Goes...

'Jhoot Toh Bolna Hi Padega': Kid Asks Parent To Lie To Teacher About This Aspect, But Father Denies;...

'Jhoot Toh Bolna Hi Padega': Kid Asks Parent To Lie To Teacher About This Aspect, But Father Denies;...

Kolkata: Jadavpur University Student Says ‘We Have Right To Smoke & Drink Inside Campus’, Video...

Kolkata: Jadavpur University Student Says ‘We Have Right To Smoke & Drink Inside Campus’, Video...

‘Meri Zindagi Ka Yeh Aakhri Video Hai': UP Youth Jumps Into River, Records Himself On Camera...

‘Meri Zindagi Ka Yeh Aakhri Video Hai': UP Youth Jumps Into River, Records Himself On Camera...