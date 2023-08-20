4 Policemen From UP Assault & Abuse TTEs On Bikaner-Prayagraj Express After They Dutifully Ask Them To Show Ticket; Video Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: Four policemen reportedly charged violence on a group of Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) who as part of their duty requested them to show their tickets to travel in the AC coach of the Bikaner-Prayagraj Express. However, three TTEs were assaulted by the ticketless police officials identified as Government Railway Police (GRP)Fatehpur. A video from the incident has surfaced online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Complaint registered; investigation underway

The video captures the fight between the two parties and records abuses hurled by the police onboard. They allegedly disrespected the TTEs by addressing them as 'dogs.' It is being said that the matter is now under police investigation after a written complaint was registered with the GRP Prayagraj.

Similar instances from the past

In a similar incident reported from March this year, ticketless police officers from Uttar Pradesh were involved in an abusive argument with the TTE onboard who asked them to produce their valid travel ticket in front of him. It took place at the AC coach of the Amarnath Express.

Earlier in August 2023, a passenger travelling on the Mangaluru-Chennai Express slapped the female TTE after she asked him to move to his respective seat under a general ticket. It was noted that the man was seated in a reserved coach and created trouble for the ticketing official when questioned.

Both of the above cases followed necessary legal action.