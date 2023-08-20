'4 Jaapad Khayega...': Man Creates Ruckus In Lucknow & Threatens Cops After His SUV With 'District Judge' Label Gets Towed (Viral Video) | X

An SUV that carried a 'district judge' label on it was towed by traffic cops in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as it was parked in a no-parking zone. As the car was being towed, the man to whom the car registered with a number plate pertaining to Ghaziabad belonged rushed to the spot and got into an argument with the officials there. He rudely yelled at the police to release his vehicle and threatened to send them to jail. WATCH VIDEO

Man screams, creates fuss in front of public

The incident was filmed on camera and the youth seen creating ruckus was identified as a judge's son. He was seen arguing with the cops and arrogantly asking them to release the towed car. As he screamed at the top of his voice on the streets, a crowd gathered there to witness the fuss.

Meanwhile, here's what the youth was heard saying in the video. "Kholo isko abhi ke abhi... Chaar jaapad khaoye. Thappad khayega ya jail mein jake chakki peesega?" he is heard threatening the traffic cops who towed his vehicle parked at the no-parking zone.

On-site traffic cops asks him to speak to higher official

The cop then asked him to speak with the respective authority who could free his vehicle. After noting that the man had created a ruckus, the cop had agreed to share the contact Joint CP (Jt. Commissioner of Police), so that the issue could be addressed and resolved.

However, the man continued to argue without listening to the cop. Allegedly refusing to speak to the authority and demanding to release his towed SUV then and there, the man said, "Joint CP ko toh mein yaha bulake lau be." The statements were made along with the emphasis that he had to urgently go somewhere and needed his vehicle for the same. The exact reason of his urgency is unreported.

