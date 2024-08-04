26-Year-Old Bihar Man Helps Wife Marry Childhood Love After Discovering Their Intimate Relationship

Representative image | Canva

A 26-year-old husband named Rajesh Kumar from Bihar's Ramnagar village learned about his wife's intimate relationship with her childhood boyfriend after his parents caught the man red-handed as he sneaked into their house on a recent night. Without much drama or fight, the husband went ahead to call for the wedding of the two lovers. He helped his wife and mother of their two-year-old son Khushboo, 22, marry her love.

The boyfriend was identified as Chandan, 24, who clandestinely visited Rajesh's home to meet his lover during night and caught hold of actions, which revealed the affair between Rajesh's wife and Chandan. Without any delay, Rajesh decided to tie their knot and send off his wife to Chandan's place. The husband himself arranged the marriage of his wife with Chandan in front of villagers. The wedding was carried out a local temple where Rajesh bid the newly-wed couple farewell and delivered best wishes to their love life.

Reacting to Rajesh's actions, Khushboo told the media that she was quite happy and grateful to Rajesh. It was learned that she left Rajesh's house to stay with her new husband, alongside letting her child there. Rajesh's in-laws were also allegedly in support of their son's wife's marriage with her lover, but wished to keep their grandchild with them, whom they said to be "Only source of happiness."

One of the locals from the village hailed the incident for its uniqueness. She acknowledged how Rajesh didn't create a fuss of his wife's relationship and openly facilitated the marriage with her boyfriend himself. Local mukhiya Savita Devi was quoted in a report by TOI as saying, "People are discussing this extraordinary wedding."