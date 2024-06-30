23-Year-Old X User Says 'I'll Name My Daughter Suryakumar Yadav' In Viral Post

A 23-year-old woman took to X on the T20 world cup match night to suggest that she would name her daughter with an admiration to Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, who the hearts of people while getting a match-turning catch during the IND vs SA final match at Barbados. In her post, which is going viral on the micro-blogging platform, she wrote, "My daughter is going to be so mad when I'll name her Suryakumar Yadav."

My daughter is going to be so mad when I'll name her Suryakumar yadav — Gr1shhhhhhh (@hoziershoee) June 29, 2024

The woman, whose bio reads "everything is a joke," posted about naming her daughter Suryakumar Yadav. While it wasn't clear whether it was a statement made out in excitement or said for real, it has caught the attention of X users. The post was uploaded on June 29 during the then ongoing IND vs SA T20 WC 2024 final match. As of June 30, it has gathered 17.2 lakh views.

The post reflected on a cricket fan's admiration for their favourite player. It is believed that the post surfaced when SKY recorded an impressive catch last night while fielding against the runner-up team. It was a shot by David Miller which hit the sky, but was ceased by another SKY.

It goes without saying that Suryakumar Yadav changed the direction of the match with his breathtaking fielding skills when he managed to catch Miller's hit. Along with other players' performance on the field, Team India won the series undefeated.