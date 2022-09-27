23-year-old Vatsal Nahata sends 600 emails, makes 80 calls to land his dream job at World Bank

Vatsal Nahata | LinkedIn

Hard work pays off, Vatsal Nahata, and Yale University graduate proved it right. Mr Nahata proved that working and being consistent with your dreams will never lead you towards disappointment.

Mr. Nahata landed his dream job at the World Bank after sending 600 emails, making 80 phone calls, and remaining consistent in his efforts.

He shared his journey to the World Bank on his LinkedIn, which got over 15,000 likes and was shared by many.

Vatsal Nahata's journey started during COVID-19 in 2020, when he was about to graduate.

Mr. Nahata said "I did not have a job at hand and I was going to graduate in 2 months. And I was a student at Yale. I thought to myself: what was the point of coming to Yale when I couldn't even secure a job here? "It became harder to sound strong to my parents when they called and asked me how I was doing"

He further added "But I was determined that returning to India was not an option, and that my first paycheck would only be in dollars. I went all out on networking and took the risk of completely avoiding job application forms or job portals."

Additionally, he claimed that he sent 600 emails, 80 cold calls, and more than 1,500 connection requests and also faced many rejections.

Mr. Nahat stated "Ultimately, I had knocked on so many doors that my strategy paid off! I ended up with four job offers by the first week of May and chose the World Bank. My manager invited me to co-author a machine learning paper with the World Bank's current Director of Research (unheard of for a 23-year-old)."

The purpose of sharing his experience with the world, said Mr. Nahata, is to encourage people to never give up. "If you're going through something similar where the world seems to be collapsing on you, carry on-do not go gentle into that good night! Better days will come if you're learning from your mistakes and if you knock on enough doors, " Mr Nshat said while ending the post.