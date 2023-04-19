22 shots in 90 minutes kills British tourist at polish strip club

In a shocking event, a 36-year-old British man died of alcohol poisoning after being given 22 shots in 90 minutes while on a night out in a Polish strip club.

The victim, identified as Mark C was in Poland as a tourist with his friend, and the pair were apparently lured into the club 'Wild Night Club' in Krakow.

The incident happened in 2017, but the Polish police only recently charged 58 people with being part of organised crime group in connection with the tourist's death. They also filed over 700 criminal charges against the group as they conducted a raid on a number of nightclubs.

Investigation still on

According to Metro magazine, Mark had tried to avoid getting more intoxicated by attempting to refuse drinks. However, members of the staff persuaded him to have more shots. He was given two dozen powerful shots before he collapsed and later died. After he collapsed, staff at the club robbed him of 2,200 Polish złoty (Rs 42,816) in cash.

As per Polish authorities, he had a blood alcohol content of at least 0.4 percent at the time of his death. Notably, alcohol poisoning can occur with a blood alcohol level of 0.3 percent or higher.

The investigation, which centers on Warsaw and Krakow, is ongoing.

"One of the leads investigated by the investigators in the case concerns the victim who was driven to a state of intoxication, causing loss of consciousness, and then death as a result of acute alcohol poisoning. The man was not given medical assistance during the incident. Provisional arrests were made against those suspected of this act," they informed the Metro.

The Polish Central Police Investigation Bureau (CBSP) said the clubs ran a racket in which they would get customers drunk before stealing their money. CBSP explained that the group took advantage of the ''mental and physical condition of the victims'' and ''made payment transactions using payment cards or other financial instruments for goods and services allegedly offered in the club.''

Alcohol poisoning

According to NHS, alcohol poisoning can happen when you drink alcohol quicker than your body can process it. ''It can make you seriously ill and you may need to go to hospital for treatment. Symptoms include confusion and slurring words or being unable to speak, as well as being unable to coordinate movement, for example, being unable to stand, walk, or pick things up, being sick, slow or irregular breathing, and even having a seizure or fit or suffering a loss of consciousness,'' information on the website reads.