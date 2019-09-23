Technician forgets to pull out 61-year-old man from MRI machine in Haryana's Panchkula Hospital

The scan centre's management has a different take on the matter. They have denied taking any responsibility regarding the entire matter. Amit Khokhar, the centre head, says that the scan was for 20 minutes along with a three-minute sequence at the end. But the patient was not co-operative during this time and repeatedly kept moving during last 2 minutes of the scan.

Patient was advised not to movem but he kept moving and tried to rush out of the machine. The technician had to stop the scan and helped get out of the machine. Also, management claimed that technician was conducting the scan in a helpful manner.

The police are looking into the matter and are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the facts.