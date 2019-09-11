Video of New York toddlers running to hug each other on street goes viral

New York’s 2-year-old boys are taking the internet by storm. People are loving their cuteness and the way they are hugging each other’s. Netizens also expect their friendship to remain forever.

A video wherein two toddlers are running towards each other’s spread arms to hug with all warmth and love has gone viral on the internet. They are Maxwell and Finnegan. Both are 2-year-old and pursue music at the same classes in New York.

Micheal D Cisneros, Maxwell's father, posted the video on the social media platform Facebook and wrote, "I have no idea how to make things go viral, for those that do... please share. This is just so beautiful. Finnegan + Maxwell= BESTIES!!! If we could all be like this."