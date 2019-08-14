Watch! Video of MS Dhoni ‘shooting’ in Kashmir goes viral

Former Indian cricket team captain turned Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni's video of practicing shooting in Kashmir has gone viral on social media.

Lieutenant Colonel (honorary) MS Dhoni is commanding a company in the Army’s Victor Force headquartered in Awantipora of South Kashmir and is likely to be assigned to road opening parties (RoP) and road domination besides patrolling the garrison and guard duty. Dhoni join the Territorial Army (TA) unit of the 106 Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion) on July 31 and will stay with them till mid-August. Dhoni was accorded the honour by the Army in 2011. He is a qualified para-trooper and has done parachute training jumps at the Agra camp.

His journey started back on July 31 and will end on August 15, India’s day of independence. When he joined the army, there were concerns over his security since he is a civilian. However, the army instilled faith in him, saying that he doesn’t need protection and rather he is well trained to serve the nation with dignity. The 38-year-old is presently with the army in the lands of Kashmir.

Dhoni was also spotted playing volleyball with the army personnel. He was also seen polishing his own shoes, something which drew a lot of praises from every nook and corner of the country. Lately, it’s been known that Dhoni will hoist the Indian flag on Independence Day, though it hasn’t been revealed where the former Indian captain will be doing the honours.

While speaking to one of the media agencies, a senior officer said, “Dhoni is a brand ambassador of the Indian Army. He has engaged in motivating members of his unit and has often been playing football and volleyball with the soldiers. He is also undertaking battle training exercises with the corps. He will remain in the valley till August 15.” However, the official did not reveal the exact location at which the former Indian captain will hoist the flag.

According to Crictracker.com, Dhoni was dressed in combat uniform and is posted in Khrew in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. As far as shooting is concerned, Dhoni was seen nailing it with perfection.

Here is the video: