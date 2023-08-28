2-YO-Girl Stops Breathing On Flight From Bengaluru To Delhi, Saved By Doctors Onboard In Miraculous Escape From Death

In an incident no less than a miracle, a two-year-old child travelling on a flight saw a narrow escape from death after being reported of ceased breath. The Vistara flight from Bengaluru to Delhi was diverted to Nagpur for an emergency landing to save the life of the baby girl who witnessed health concerns mid-air.

The medical emergency took place on Sunday and the incident was confirmed by AIIMS Delhi. The healthcare tweeted sharing details about the case and details regarding the successful examination and medical procedure provided to the child.

Details about the medical attention given to the child

It was learned that a distress call was announced on the flight when a few doctors onboard attempted to assist the baby. The team of experts was from the Indian Society for Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR).

At Nagpur, the child was reportedly handed over to a pediatrician in a stable hemodynamic condition. The female child was not breathing and went cold with an absence of pulse, but was brought back to life with timely attention.

Timely CPR performed

AIIMS Delhi informed in their tweet that an on-air immediate CPR was carried out with limited resources and an active management team. Later, she was handed over to a pediatrician in Nagpur for future care. “It was complicated by another cardiac arrest for which an AED was used. For 45 mins, baby was resuscitated and flight was routed to Nagpur. On reaching Nagpur, child was handed over in stable hemodynamic to the pediatrician,” read the tweet.