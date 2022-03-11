19-year-old British boy, obsessed with 'Call of Duty', to fight Russian troops for Ukraine

No doubt that several people enjoy video games, war simulated play, etc. A youth who had an experience of 'Call of Duty', showed interest to face the real war zone.

According to reports, 19-year-old British boy travelled to Ukraine inorder to fight Russian troops and support Ukrainians. The boy holds no prior military experience and is unaware of the local languages spoken in the war zone.

The teenager has been identified as Jamie, reportedly travelled to Ukraine on March 6 all by himself after processing online forums that are recruiting individuals to provide additional aid to Ukraine, ITV News reported.

The mother of the teenager was quoted in reports to express her worry over the child's travel to the battle area. It was noted that Jamie became interested towards Ukraine soon after Russia began invading the land, and that he managed to constantly update himself with war updates and browsed related videos on YouTube.

