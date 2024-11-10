114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'

Viral Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines | GWR/Instagram

What's the buzz on the internet today? Let us tell you that people are talking about a hotel in Philippines which is shaped like a giant chicken. The 39-ft-tall, which is a project by mastermind Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, has now hit the world record. Recently, the chicken-shaped hotel located in Negros Occidental secured the quirky title of being the "World's largest building shaped like a chicken" by the prestigious Guinness World Record.

"Campuestohan Highland Resort’s latest holiday spot is officially the largest building in the shape of a chicken," the page said while announcing the title online.

It was earlier this year, in September, that the hotel won the title. The huge structure was reportedly planned for six months before construction works started. The details of the record-holding hotel, as documented by GWR, are, ", 34.931 m (114 ft 7 in) in height, 12.127 m (39 ft 9 in) in width and 28.172 m (92 ft 5 in) in length".

More details

So, what's this hotel all about apart from resembling a chicken from the outside? Travel lovers might be curious to know more about this place, planning a stay or at least a visit to this spot soon. And we have you covered.

This hotel has 15 rooms, which are said to be massive and well-equipped with much-needed amenities including comfortable beds, air conditioners, and large television displays. The rooms are open to take bookings for families as well as groups who plan to get on a memorable accommodation during their trip to Philippines.

Being a resort, it doesn't resist isn't to hotel rooms alone but also allows customers to enjoy and celebrate their visit. It consists of swimming pools, a restaurant, a café, and many more Instagrammable attractions to woo people.

As the resort won the world record, already a landmark for local people, drew the attention of internet users.

"Congratulations! That's a cool record," one user commented. "We need some vacation soon," wrote another suggesting their desire to check in at this staycation.