109 vaccination centres remained shut in Pune due to vaccine shortage, several thousand people went back: NCP's Supriya Sule

Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday alleged that about 109 vaccination centres remained shut in Pune due to a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. She also alleged that several people had to return home without getting vaccinated.

In a tweet, Sule said, "Pune District vaccinated 55,539 persons in 391 vaccination centres today. Several thousand people went back without being vaccinated because the vaccines stock was exhausted." "109 centres remained shut today because they had no stock of vaccines. Our momentum may be lost due to lack of stock, we remain determined to vaccinate every consenting person to save lives, to break the chain of infection and to get our economy back on its feet at the earliest," she tweeted.

"Requesting Hon. Dr Harsh Vardhan ji to kindly help us with the COVID 19 vaccines," the tweet further read.