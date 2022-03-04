102-year-old Thai athlete bangs finish line at 27.08 seconds, breaks 100m record for centenarians

For an athlete from Thailand, it takes less than half a minute to cover 100 metres on land. Fast enough, right? Not just that, for his age being 102- year old, you can call him 'super fast'. The Thai runner who touched the finish line at 27.08 seconds, broke the 100m record for centenarians.

102-year-old athlete Sawang Janpram stands with his four gold medals for 100metre sprint, javelin, discus throw, and shotput during the 26th Thailand Master Athletes Championship games, according to Reuters.

Sawang is known for being the oldest sprinter in the Southeast Asian country. To the unversed, the eldrly has participated four times in the annual Thailand Master Athletes Championships, particularly in the 100-metre dash, javelin, and discus events.

“Getting into sports made me strong and well. As well as this, exercising helps improve your appetite so you eat well too,” reports quoted Sawang. During the championship’s 26th iteration held in the southwestern Samut Songkhram province, last weekend, Sawang secured all the gold medals in the 100-105 years category.

