'10 very awkward minutes': Tweeple brand Sunil Gavaskar's banter with Nasser Hussain before Test as 'popcorn stuff'

The third Test match started on a sour note on Wednesday when former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar and former England skipper Nasser Hussain indulged in a debate in the pre-match show.

Hussain, in an article in the Daily Mail, had said that the current Virat Kohli-led Indian side is not being bullied like the previous generation were. IThis did not go well with Gavaskar who asked Hussain to confirm which generation of Indian cricketers was he talking about.

“You said this India will not be bullied as perhaps the previous generations would be. (I) Belonging to the previous generation, could you perhaps enlighten which generation? And what is the exact meaning of bully?” Gavaskar asked Hussain.

“I just think, the Indian side under the aggression of the past, would have said ‘no no no’. But what Kohli has done is to make them go doubly hard. I saw a little bit of that in Sourav Ganguly’s side and he started that, Virat is continuing with it. Even when Virat was not there, Ajinkya really went hard at the Australians. I just don’t think you want to wake this Indian side up,” Hussain replied.

“But when you say previous generations were bullied, I don’t think so. I’d be very upset if my generation was being talked about as being bullied," said Gavaskar.

"I don’t think aggression means you have always got to be at the face of the opposition. You can show passion, you can show your commitment towards your team without yelling after each fall of wicket,” Gavaskar added.

The argument went viral on Twitter as netizens pointed up how awkward it was. Many on Twitter seem upset with Gavaskar and asked him to stop indulging in such quarrels.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 05:15 PM IST