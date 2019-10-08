Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Flies MiG Bison Aircraft During Air Force Day Parade

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman today flied MiG Bison Aircraft over Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. The 51 Squadron to which Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman belonged to will be awarded a unit citation by Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, news agency ANI reported.
