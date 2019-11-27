Will provide stable government to Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray

After meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will provide a stable government to the state. Earlier, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi' MLAs submitted letter to Governor Koshyari declaring Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as their leader.
