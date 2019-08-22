Will Fight My Father’s Case Both Politically And Legally: P Chidambaram’s Son Karti

Alleging ruling party’s hand in the arrest of his father and former union finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram on August 22 said, “This has been done only to create a spectacle on TV and to tarnish the image of Congress party and the former finance and home minister. This is completely trumped-up case in which he has absolutely no connection.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)