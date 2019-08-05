What Is Section 144? Why Is It Imposed In Jammu And Kashmir?

In view of the prevailing security situation in the state, the government on Monday decided to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Jammu with effect from 6 am. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)