Watch Video- US Forces Killed ISIS Leader Al Baghdadi

The United States Military has released a video of raid in Northern Syria in which the Islamic State (IS) group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was nutralised. The video shows the troops firing at militants on the ground as they flew towards the compound in which the IS leader was hiding. After the raid, the compound was destroyed with munitions.
