Watch: Salman Khan, Varun Dhavan, Vicky, Kartik and other B-Town actors look dapper at ‘Umang 2020’

Bollywood’s gentlemen put their best fashion feet forward at ‘Umang 2020’ in Mumbai. Superstar Salman Khan looked dapper in black pant suit. Actor Kartik Aaryan kept his look casual with beige jacket, black tee and denims. Ace actors Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh came in Indian attire. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also marked their presence at the event.