Watch : Inspite of not being a Sunday people attended church in Ukraine city, amid tensions with Russia

In a video obtained by the Free Press Journal, from an Indian student in Ukraine, churchgoers are seen to be gathering outside the Church of Virgin Mary on a Tuesday to pray together in the face of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The church, which locates in front of the administrative building of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, saw hundreds of visitors attending it despite the day not being a Sunday or a festive occasion.

The churchgoers gathered together a day before the Unity Day, which was celebrated on February 16 across Ukraine to mark national unity, as declared by the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia has announced new drills involving ‘strategic forces’ on Saturday, with Moscow saying that Putin will supervise the operations. The number of Russian troops around Ukraine has reached 149,000, Kyiv claimed on Friday.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 02:24 PM IST