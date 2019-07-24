Watch: BJP MLA Renukacharya Dances with supporters outside Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru

BJP supporters celebrated on the floor test results of Karnataka assembly. Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharya dances with supporters outside the Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru late night today. HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government lost trust vote in the assembly. The ruling coalition got only 99 votes against 105 of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 224-member house.
