Virat Kohli’s fan gets 16 tattoos inked on his body

Love of a fan has no limits. Pintu Behera, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli from Berhampur, has inked 16 permanent tattoos of the Indian cricket team skipper, including his Jersey No. 18, on his body. Behera said that he has spent over Rs one lakh over these tattoos. The 31-year-old said, “I am a cricket lover from my childhood and became a big fan of Virat Kohli because of his style of playing.