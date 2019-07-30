Virat Kohli Dismisses Reports Of Rift With Rohit Sharma, Calls It ‘Baffling And Ridiculous’

Indian skipper today denied reports of his rift with Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma and lambasted people behind these rumours. “I have always praised Rohit because I believe he is that good. We have no issues. It is kind of baffling, don't know who is benefiting from all of this.”
