Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary: President Jinping spent quality time, most of it was one-on-one

While addressing a press conference in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram on October 11, Foreign Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Vijay Gokhale said, “There has been nearly five hours of quality time and discussion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping of China have spent together. Most of it was one to one.”
