Vicky, Nora Celebrate Success Of T-Series New Single ‘Pachtaoge’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi attended a celebratory event in Mumbai on August 27. The event celebrated the success of Bhushan Kumar's T-Series new single ‘Pachtaoge’. The song stars Vicky and Nora & is sung by Arijit Singh. The song has been trending on social media ever since its release.
