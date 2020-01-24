Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor oomph up style game during ‘Street Dancer 3’ promotion

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are on promotional spree for ‘Street Dancer 3’. Varun wore a yellow hoodie with ripped jeans for the event and Shraddha looked chic while promoting the film. ‘Street Dancer 3’ is set to hit the theaters on Jan 24. Earlier, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor collaborated in ‘ABCD 2’ and the pair garnered much appreciation from the audience.