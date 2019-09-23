Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone Of Janganana Bhawan In New Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi said National Population Register will help government solve many issues in the country. While speaking at the event, Home Minister said, “Population census is not a boring exercise. It is an exercise that helps to provide people the benefits of the government schemes. National Population Register (NPR) will help government solve many issues in the country.”
