Umang 2020: Janhvi, Kriti, Priyanka, Sara sizzle in style at event organised by Mumbai Police

Bollywood divas channeled their inner fashionistas at ‘Umang 2020’ in Mumbai. Actor Sara Ali Khan redefined her simplicity as she wore a white suit for the event. Actor Bhumi Pednekar looked ethereal in a black shimmery outfit. Actor Rakul Preet Singh wore a sequined saree while, her ‘De De Pyaar De’ co-star Tabu opted for grey saree for the event.