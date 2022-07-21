Watch video: Truck driver, who ran over DSP in Haryana, arrested

e-Paper Get App

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh who was investigating illegal stone-mining was killed in Nuh on Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop ran over him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 02:47 PM IST
Truck driver who ran over a police officer (DSP) during illegal mining check in Haryana arrested, reported PTI.

Ashok Kumar Bishnoi, Singh's younger brother, who lives in Kurukshetra, on Tuesday said their entire family went into a state of shock when they got to know about the incident and has been in disbelief since.

Singh is survived by his wife, a married daughter, and a son, according to Bishnoi.

His daughter is an officer in a bank in Bengaluru.

