Tributes Flow In On Twitter As Former Finance Minster Arun Jaitley Passes Away

Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 66.
Jaitley, first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.
