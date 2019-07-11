Videos

Updated on IST

Top Sories Of The Day: Was Dhoni's Run Out The Right Decision?,IND vs NZ | Semi Final Highlights

By FPJ Web Desk

India's famed top-order imploded on a day when it mattered most as a gritty New Zealand survived a swift counter attack from Ravindra Jadeja to win an exciting World Cup semi-final by 18 runs.

All-round New Zealand ended India's campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they beat the Men in Blue by 18 runs in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

For all the live updates, latest news, views on Cricket World Cup 2019, visit https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on World Cup 2019

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in