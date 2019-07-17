TMC MPs Protest Outside Parliament In Delhi, Demand To Bring Data Protection Law

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament (MPs) protested outside the Parliament in the national capital today. They protested outside the Parliament to bring a Data Protection Law. TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Derek O’Brien were also present in the protest at the Parliament.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)