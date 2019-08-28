This Isn't an Era Of 3rd Degree, We Need To Use Scientific Methods For Investigation: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 49th Foundation Day of Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) on August 28 in Delhi. While addressing at the event, Shah said, “This isn't era of 3rd degree, we need to use scientific methods for investigation. I told PM to think about National Modus Operandi Bureau to study methods of crime and criminal mentality.”
