The Kerala Story controversy: Cash rewards announced if claims of the film are proven right

On Monday evening, influential political leaders and lawyers belonging to the Muslim community in Kerala announced cash rewards to anyone who would confirm the claims made by the makers of the upcoming movie, 'The Kerala Story'.

Youth League State General Secretary PK Firos of the Indian Union Muslim League announced a reward of Rs. 1 crore to anyone who could prove that the allegations in the film stood true. He said that anyone who could prove these claims can collect the reward from the respective party offices, based across the state.

Through a Facebook post, Firos wrote "When the Sangh Parivar-sponsored film claims that 32,000 girls have been taken to Syria in this way with a claim that they have authentic figures, there should be at least 30 from every panchayat in Kerala. But there is no answer when we ask for their address."

In another instance, advocate and actor C Shukkur, of Kunchacko Boban starrer ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ fame, has announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh, if even 32 women are proved to be kidnapped, by the makers of the film.

As per his Facebook post, the lawyer also said that "Merin, Sonia Sebastian and Nimisha, who are married to brothers Bexan Vincent and Besten Vincent, natives of Palakkad, are the only reported cases to have joined ISIS from outside the Muslim community from Kerala."

Following the release of the film’s trailer, last week, the ruling government CPI and the opposition party Congress lashed out unanimously against the blasphemous claims projected in the film.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the film citing it as a product of the Sangh Parivar "lie factory" and that the Sangh Parivar was targeting the elections in Kerala through their "hate propaganda".

Several leaders of the Congress party in Kerala have urged the government to ban the release of the film.

Based on a true story, 'The Kerala Story' aims at 'unearthing' the truth about how women from the Indian state of Kerala are tricked and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, through 'love jihad'. Claiming that about 32,000 women from across the state have been missing, the film, directed by Sudipto Sen, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and starring Adah Sharma, has drawn a lot of flak from political parties across the state, for its wrongful depiction about the state.