Sujith Wilson Brought For Cremation In Tamil Nadu's Trichy

After a three-day-long struggle, the two-year-old boy, who had fallen down in a borewell was found dead in the wee hours of October 29. The body of Sujith Wilson was brought for cremation in Pudur area of Trichy. The two-year-old boy lost his life after falling into a borewell on October 25. People paid tribute to Sujith Wilson in large numbers.
