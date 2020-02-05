SRK to Rekha, B-town celebs grace Armaan Jain's wedding reception

From Shah Rukh to legendary Rekha, Bollywood celebrities attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception in Mumbai. SRK with wife Gauri Khan was spotted at the reception. Acing shades of white, Kapoor sisters arrived at the event. Dressed in a beautiful traditional saree, 90s superstar Rekha looked elegant as always.
